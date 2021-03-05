Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $123.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.50 million and the highest is $142.90 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $127.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $578.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $678.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $780.26 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $845.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

PLNT stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

