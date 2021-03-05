Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.85. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $23.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $24.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.10 to $27.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NOC opened at $297.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

