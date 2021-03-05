Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.42. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

GMED stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

