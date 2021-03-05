Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post $1.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

