Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMD shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE CMD traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 11,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

