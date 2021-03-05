Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.30. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,493. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average is $201.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

