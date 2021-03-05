Zacks: Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. Northland Securities increased their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE:PRO traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,548,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,642 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,004,000 after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PROS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $35,731,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

