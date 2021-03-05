Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.67 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce sales of $62.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $225.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $217.83 million, with estimates ranging from $200.60 million to $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.34. 195,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,449. The stock has a market cap of $981.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

