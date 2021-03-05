Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Equifax posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

EFX traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 56.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 54.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

