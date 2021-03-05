Zacks: Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. DexCom posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $356.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.31. DexCom has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

