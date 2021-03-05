Zacks: Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

GLW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 184,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 184.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 242.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 53,758 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 96,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 379,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.