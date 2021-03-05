Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $19.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $22.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $76.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.33 million, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 116,073 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. 39,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $235.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

