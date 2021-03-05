Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.77 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

NYSE:CE opened at $141.79 on Friday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $145.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 399,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

