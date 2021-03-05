Zacks: Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $551.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

