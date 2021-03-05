Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to Announce -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.92). Nine Energy Service reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nine Energy Service.

NINE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NINE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

