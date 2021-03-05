Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Mohawk Group reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mohawk Group.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWK. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

MWK stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 103,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

