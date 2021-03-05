Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KT Co. (NYSE:KT) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KT’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KT will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KT.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of KT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KT by 1,798.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 110,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.93.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

