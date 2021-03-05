Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.29 Million

Analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post sales of $252.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.53 million and the lowest is $248.84 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 91,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

