Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.29 Million

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post sales of $252.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.53 million and the lowest is $248.84 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 91,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.