Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.42. Bio-Techne posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.27.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,823 shares of company stock worth $12,075,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 43.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

