Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

