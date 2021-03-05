Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,220.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

