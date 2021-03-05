Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.55. 1,922,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 993,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $549,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 555.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

