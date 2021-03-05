Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.55. 1,922,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 993,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 555.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.68.
About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
