Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.22–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.04 million.Yext also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.22)-(0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Yext from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.95.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,347,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,420,306.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

