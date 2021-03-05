XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:XPHYF opened at $2.16 on Friday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

About XPhyto Therapeutics

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.