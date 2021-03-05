Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XNCR. Barclays upped their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

XNCR stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter worth about $175,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

