Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYNMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.62. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.