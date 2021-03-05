Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Receives $44.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of WYND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. 823,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.