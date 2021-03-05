Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Capitalization Hits $805,989.17

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $805,989.17 and $15,317.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for approximately $419.57 or 0.00888700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.42 or 0.00468987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00071226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.00468171 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

