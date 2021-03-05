Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and approximately $171.64 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $48,115.79 or 0.99574741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00039561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00088360 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,770 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.