Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Wrap Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,118. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
