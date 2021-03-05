Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Wrap Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,118. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,082.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $201,705.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

