WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $63.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.