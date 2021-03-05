Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Workday makes up 2.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Workday by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Workday by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $230.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

