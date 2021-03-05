Woodcoin Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $712,521.09 and approximately $94,649.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

