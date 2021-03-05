Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 2.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.10. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $292.70. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

