Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 1.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

PAGS traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 31,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,557. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

