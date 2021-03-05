Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $10.83 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 4.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.57. 61,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $368.79. The firm has a market cap of $353.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

