Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. 570,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

