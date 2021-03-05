Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,495 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $160.94. 25,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,300. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.61. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

