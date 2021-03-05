WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. 5,546,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

