William Blair Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

NYSE JWN opened at $35.52 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

