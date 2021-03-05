Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.34.

WLL opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

