Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitbread from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WTBDY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 12,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

