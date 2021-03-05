Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CSFB from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.29.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

TSE:WPM opened at C$45.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.29 billion and a PE ratio of 47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$26.99 and a 52-week high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.