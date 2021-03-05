Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total transaction of $10,216,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 957,522 shares of company stock worth $192,831,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.05 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

