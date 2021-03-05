Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,235 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

VWO stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

