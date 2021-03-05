Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,771,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 110,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,435 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

