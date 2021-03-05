Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000.

PEJ stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

