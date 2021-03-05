Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.11

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 3435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on WES. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

