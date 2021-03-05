Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) versus Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Financial Contrast

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26% Alerus Financial 17.50% 13.97% 1.58%

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 10 15 0 2.60 Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus target price of $33.78, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.59%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Alerus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.48 $19.55 billion $4.38 8.48 Alerus Financial $207.49 million 2.39 $29.54 million $1.91 15.18

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Alerus Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business lending products. The Wholesale Banking segment provides commercial, corporate, capital markets, cash management, and real estate banking products and services, including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection services, foreign exchange services, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, interest rate, commodity and equity risk management, online/electronic products, corporate trust fiduciary and agency services, and investment banking services. It also offers commercial and residential development, land acquisition and development, rehabilitation, permanent securitization, and commercial real estate loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; and interim financing arrangements. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, investment, and retirement products and services; and delivers financial planning, private banking, credit, investment management, and fiduciary services. The company also offers brokerage, and Internet and mobile banking services; and has collaboration with National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As of March 16, 2020, it operated through 7,400 locations; approximately 13,000 ATMs; and offices in 32 countries and territories. The Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; and installment loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services; and wealth management services, such as financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

