Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $42.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

WFC opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

